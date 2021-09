epa09303475 Backdropped by the Parliament building cyclists ride along River Danube during their parade called 'I Bike Budapest' in the streets of Budapest, Hungary, 26 June 2021. The mass parade was organized by the Hungarian Cyclists' Club to promote the transport by bicycles and to urge officials to build further tracks for cyclists in the streets and on the roads. EPA-EFE/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT