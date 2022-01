The cruise ship 'Queen Elizabeth', docked in A Coruña, on January 4, 2022, in A Coruña, Galicia (Spain). The ship with 1,281 passengers and 976 crew has recorded an outbreak of coronavirus with 22 positives. One of the positive passengers has been transferred to a hospital and the rest of the infected and their companions are isolated in a hotel in the city since the ship boarded yesterday afternoon, Monday, January 3. The liner is expected to head for the UK this afternoon with the rest of the passengers. Photo by M Dylan/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM