epa09797527 A child holds a sign calling for the end of the war in Ukraine during a protest by Ukrainian citizens, residents in Costa Rica, calling for the end of the Russian invasion of their country in front of the Russian embassy located in San Jose, Costa Rica, 02 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas