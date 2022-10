epa10251915 People watch a TV report about North Korea's firing of artillery shots overnight into maritime buffer zones near the inter-Korean border, at Seoul Station, Seoul, South Korea, 19 October 2022. South Korea's military confirmed that the northern neighbor fired around 100 artillery shells into waters off its west coast on 19 October, as the South's military is carrying an annual drill that is expected to continue until 28 October. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT