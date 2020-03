NANNING, Feb. 6, 2020 A staff member of China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. puts on protective suit before conducting disinfection work in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 6, 2020. China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. conducts disinfection operations every day on the trains to help prevent and control the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Credit Image: © Lu Boan/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)