Cum a contribuit un festival religios la explozia epidemiei COVID din India. „Este dezastruos”

epa09134492 Indian holy men, or Naga Sadhu, make their way to take a holy dip in the Ganges River during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, India, 14 April 2021. Thousands of pilgrims gather for the mass Hindu pilgrimage which occurs every twelve years and rotates among four locations. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED