epa08303750 Brazilian scientist in the Immunology laboratory of the Heart Institute (Incor) of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Sao Paulo, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 17 March 2020 (issued 18 March 2020). Brazilian scientists develop a coronavirus vaccine with a different method than those used so far by the pharmaceutical industry and groups of researchers from other countries, who expect it to be tested on animals in the coming months. It is the current great challenge of the international scientific community and Brazil, as a power in Latin America, has joined this agonizing race to discover an effective immune response against the virus that has paralyzed half the world, although it has done so with a different approach. Meanwhile, Brazilians remain skeptical about the extent of this global pandemic in the country, where there are about 300 confirmed cases and at least one death from COVID-19. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira