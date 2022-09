Sky news' journalist Dermot Murnaghan speaks in front of cameras with Buckingham Palace in background, central London, on September 8, 2022. Fears grew on September 8, 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II after Buckingham Palace said her doctors were "concerned" for her health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The 96-year-old head of state -- Britain's longest-serving monarch -- has been dogged by health problems since last October that have left her with difficulties walking and standing.,Image: 720666124, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no