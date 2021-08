A student eats next to an amphitheatre at the cafeteria at La Sorbonne University, at rue du Pantheon, in Paris, France, on October 13, 2020. One of France's largest public universities is adamant that it won't be "imposing physical distance" on campus but says it has boosted efforts to protect staff and students from COVID-19. At Pantheon-Sorbonne University hand sanitizing dispensers have been installed, reusable masks are readily available and the timing of classes have been staggered as part of new measures which have been implemented amid the pandemic. Students of the university have been given the option to either attend classes in person or take part in them online remotely. According to French government figures, 32% of the country's currently active virus clusters were traced to schools or universities, the highest number of COVID-19 concentrations, followed by workplaces. The university, which is also known as Paris 1, has recorded at least 23 confirmed cases of the virus among its 43,000 student population. Photo by Julie Sebadelha/ABACAPRESS.COM