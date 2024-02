Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan (R) along with his wife Bushra Bibi (L) looks on as he signs surety bonds for bail in various cases, at a registrar office in the High court, in Lahore on July 17, 2023. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced on January 31, 2024, to 14 years in jail, local media said, after being found guilty of graft in a case involving gifts he received while premier. Profimedia Images