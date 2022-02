Cercetătorii avertizează că nu este momentul să credem că pandemia s-a încheiat. Ce ne arată lecțiile trecutului

epa09697380 People wear face masks in the street in Bucharest, Romania, 20 January 2022. According to the official data released by the government on 20 January 2022, Romania has reported over 19,000 new COVID-19 cases, a new record high. The government of Romania has adopted safety measures to prevent the health system from overstretching. Wearing a protective face mask is now mandatory in all public spaces, including the streets. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT