epa03782855 Firefighters intervene during the aftermath of a fire which had set the landmark 17th century mansion Hotel Lambert ablaze, on Ile Saint-Louis in Paris, France, 10 July 2013. The building, which was under renovation work after being purchased by a Qatari prince, caught fire in the early hours in the morning - requiring several dozen firefighters six hours to tackle the blaze. EPA/IAN LANGSDON