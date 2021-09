Din închisoare sau din exil, Navalnîi și aliații săi au planificat o lovitură pentru partidul lui Putin, la alegerile din Rusia care încep mâine

epa09164791 Municipal workers paint over a graffiti depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny with wordings reading, 'The hero of the new age', in St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 April 2021. Navalny is currently being held at a prison camp northeast of Moscow, sentenced to imprisonment at the penal camp in early February 2021 for violating parole requirements related to an earlier suspended sentence over 2014 embezzlement charges. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV