- Mariupol, Ukraine -20220428- *WARNING CONTAINS DISTRESSING FOOTAGE* VIDEO AVAILABLE: CONTACT [email protected] This video, published on Thursday (28April2022) shows a destroyed military field hospital, deep in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where the wounded defenders were being treated until Russian forces dropped heavy bombs capable of breaking through any concrete defensive structures, according to defenders from the Azov Regiment. They accused Russian troops of having, "continued to mercilessly shell the ruins with naval artillery." Due to the attack, part of the room collapsed - in particular the operating room - making treatment of the wounded impossible. The video was shot immediately after the shelling. The footage shows the exhumation of the dead soldiers who were in the hospital with serious injuries and the providing of first aid to the victims. Mariupol has been under siege since early March - with its defenders holding out in the Azovstal, the last remaining part of the city under their control.