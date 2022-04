epa09711923 Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, speaks during an interview with Russian journalists at the Gorki residence, outside Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2022. 'Ukraine has become a toy in the hands of NATO and, above all, the United States, the country is used as an instrument of geopolitical pressure on Russia, as well as on China' said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. EPA-EFE/YULIA ZYRYANOVA / SPUTNIK POOL