epaselect epa08525966 The Marine One helicopter carrying US President Donald J. Trump flies past Mt. Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, South Dakota, USA, 03 July 2020. Trump is visiting Mt. Rushmore to celebrate the Independence Day holiday at an event that is set to include a fireworks display. The iconic monument, located at the sacred Black Hills claimed by the Lakota Sioux, features the stone carvings of former US Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY