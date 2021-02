epa09009813 A screen grab from a live broadcast by the Senate TV showing the tally of votes on the Motion to Subpoena Witnesses during the second impeachment trial of former US president Trump at the Senate in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2021. An impeachment trial against former US president Trump is held on the charge of incitement of insurrection for his role in 06 January violent attack on the US Capitol. EPA-EFE/SENATE TELEVSION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES