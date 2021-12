Două săptămâni de la descoperirea variantei Omicron: ce știm despre ea, ce nu știm și ce ne așteaptă în viitor

epaselect epa09508350 A resident walks at the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Australia, 06 October 2021. The ACT now has 93.8 percent of its over-16s with a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and is leading the country for fully immunized residents, at 67.8 percent. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT