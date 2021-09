Breakthrough in the case of former meter maid Laura Ziliani, 55: the woman disappeared last May 8 in TemĂą, in the province of Brescia (northern Italy) and his body was found a few months ago. Today, the carabinieri police proceeded with the arrest of two of the three daughters and of a university student ex-boyfriend of the eldest daughter. All three are accused of voluntary murder and corpse concealment and are in the Brescia prison. Pictured: Laura Ziliani,Image: 633894291, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ITA, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia