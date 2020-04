epa03754158 (FILE) A file picture dated 04 March 2012 shows Mount Etna spewing volcanic ash during an eruption in Catania, Sicily Island, Italy. The World Heritage Committee on 21 June 2013 granted Italy's Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanos, World Heritage Site status. Officials from UNESCO said, the volcano, which is the largest active volcano in Europe and the Mediterranean, would be 'a never-ending source of geological data.' Eruptions from the volcano located in north-eastern Sicily have been observed since the Greek and Roman classical era. EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO