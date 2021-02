epa09029503 A pharmacist prepares the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid19 vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in Ealing, west London, Britain 22 February, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Johnson has pledged that all adults in the UK will be offered a coronavirus jab by the end of July. Johnson is to announce his four-part plan to lift the UK coronavirus lockdown on 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL