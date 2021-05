epa06504218 Palestinians ambulances wait to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza Strip and Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, 07 February 2018. Egyptian Authorities reopened Rafah crossing for three days for humanitarian cases, including allowance of crossing the border of people needing medical treatment unavailable in Gaza as well as students enrolled at Egyptian universities and Gazans with jobs abroad. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER