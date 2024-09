View of Grassalkovich Palace, an official residence of Slovak president. Slovakia is set to conduct its first round of presidential elections on March 23, 2024, followed by the second round on April 6, 2024. The leading contenders, according to current presidential polls, are Peter Pellegrini, the current speaker of the Slovak National Council, and Ivan Korcok, a former Slovak foreign minister followed by Stefan Harabin and Igor Matovic.