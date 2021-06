epa09255633 French President Emmanuel Macron (L), his wife Brigitte Macron (C) and the mayor of Valence Nicolas Daragon (R) walk in a street in Valence, France, 08 June 2021. Macron is on a visit in the French southeastern department of Drome, the second stage of a nationwide tour ahead of next year's presidential election. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE DESMAZES / POOL MAXPPP OUT