Scurt ghid de evadare din Rusia. Cum au fugit din țară criticii lui Putin și ai războiului din Ucraina

Olesya Krivtsova who is incriminated "multiple cases of discrediting military of Russia" and "terrorist apologia" fled Russia to Lithuania.

She shared a video her taking off the tracking bracelet RU govt. put on her.

