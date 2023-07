FILED - 24 June 2023, Russia, Rostov-on-Don: A screen grab from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service, shows Wagner paramilitary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, delivering a video speech in Rostov-on-Don. Russian prosecutors have dropped criminal proceedings launched against the leader of the mercenary Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, over his forces' armed advance on Moscow, according to state media. Photo: -/Prigozhin Press Service/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full