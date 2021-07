epa08069145 Russian fire fighters extinguish a burning warehouse in the southern outskirt of Moscow, Russia, 13 December 2019. The flames in the meantime have spread over some 7,000 square meters of the textile warehouse, authorities said, while two helicopters are helping to fight the blaze. There were no immediate reports of any casualties, but one fire fighter was injured and 25 ambulance cars and a special air testing vehicle are at the site, media reported. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV