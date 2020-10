epa07804988 Destroyed and deserted hotels in an area used by the Turkish military in the abandoned coastal city of Varosha in Famagusta, Cyprus, 24 August 2019 (issued 30 August 2019). The pictures were taken from small ship that left the port of the city and sailed all along the coastline. Greek Cypriots, mostly refugees from Famagusta, who were forced to leave the city during the 1974 Turkish invasion, were granted permission to take pictures of their hometown. This is the first time in 45 years that pictures of the fenced off city, known as Varosha, are taken from the sea. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern part. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU