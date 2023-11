Injured Palestinians includ children are brought to a hospital following an Israeli strike in Dair El-Balah Injured Palestinians includ children are brought to a hospital following an Israeli strike in Dair El-Balah in the Central Gaza Strip on November 21, 2023. Photo by Naaman Omar apaimages Dair El-Balah Gaza Strip Palestinian Territory 221123_Dair_EL-Balah_0018 Copyright: xapaimagesxNaamanxOmarxxxapaimagesx. "Profimedia/ IMAGO"