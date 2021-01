On January 6, 2021, Pro-Trump supporters and far-right forces flooded Washington DC to protest Trump's election loss. Hundreds breached the U.S. Capitol Building, aproximately 13 were arrested and one protester was killed. Pro-Trump Supporters Breach The US Capitol Building, Washington DC, District of Columbia, United States - 06 Jan 2021,Image: 581650692, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no