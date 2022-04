Demining instructor Artur Tigani briefs a group of Ukrainian female emergency services personnel for specialist training in explosive ordnance disposal and survey training in the western Kosovo city of Peja on Monday, April 25, 2022. Six Ukrainian women have started to be trained in Kosovo to dispose of explosive ordnance that have contaminated their country invaded by Russia.,Image: 686073399, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia