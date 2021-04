epa09120485 An Indian woman gets a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in New Delhi, India, 07 March 2021. People aged 45 years and above can get vaccination in both public and private workplaces in another vaccination drive, said government as the night time curfew was already imposed in Delhi with immediate effect to make sure that crowds do not gather in public places in the night hours and disperse before 10 PM, as India recorded its highest daily spike of COVID-19 cases on 06 April with some 115,000 new infections in 24 hours. EPA-EFE/STR