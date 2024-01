See SWNS story SWNAnavy --- A multinational exercise has seen the Royal Navy deploy fleets of robot drones. Royal Navy sailors and ships harnessed the tech of robot drones in a multi-national insight into potential future naval operations in the Gulf. Two exercises were run � the first involving British and American ships and personnel, the second also involving the navies of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to see how the drones might be exploited by a multi-national task group. For the latter, seven ships � RFA Cardigan Bay, minehunter HMS Bangor, two US Navy fast patrol ships USS Hurricane and Chinook, Bahrani missile boats Al-Manama and Al-Fateh, and Saudi patrol vessel HMS Khalid � headed for waters off the Saudi coast. Profimedia Images