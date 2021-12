People display photos of the victims of the “Colectiv” nightclub fire on October 30, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. On October 30, 2015, a total of 64 people died and hundreds were injured inside the “Colectiv” nightclub in Bucharest during a fire that triggered a wave of anti-corruption protests and a nationwide debate about administrative incompetence, bribery and safety standards.,Image: 640626748, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia