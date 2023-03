epa10418146 A worker rolls a dolly with crates full of tulips at a storage hall of the A&P Flowers plantation in Andijk, The Netherlands, 20 January 2023. The company that describes its main activities as 'the cultivation and export of tulip bulbs, the forcing of tulips and the cultivation of peonies' these days prepares and packs tulips for transport to Amsterdam, where some 200.000 flowers will be arranged in a picking garden at the city's Museumplein on the occasion of the 'National Tulip Day' on 21 January 2023. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL