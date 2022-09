epa04130778 Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-R) shakes hands with Crimean leaders (L-R) Premier of the Crimean government Sergey Aksionov, Speaker of the Supreme Council of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov and head of Sevastopol city administration Alexei Chaliy in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2014. Crimea and Sevastopol will join Russia as two separate regions, President Putin said, adding that he would sign treaties immediately. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY / POOL