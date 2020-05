epa08419060 A waitress wearing a face mask serves beverages in the beer garden of the restaurant 'Alter Hammer' in Speyer, Germany, 13 May 2020. Restaurants are to reopen again in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate on 13 May 2020 as Germany started to gradually ease measures that were implemented measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK