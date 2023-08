FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. The leader of a Southern California white supremacist group and three other members have been arrested weeks after indictments of other group members for allegedly inciting the riot last year in Charlottesville, Virginia. U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Thom Mrozek says Rise Above Movement leader Robert Rundo was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and is expected in Los Angeles federal court Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.,Image: 576196989, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. AUG. 12, 2017 FILE PHOTO., Model Release: no