epa04867158 Kazakhstan Prime Minister Karim Massimov react during the Presentations by the Candidate Cities for the Third Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2020, at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 31 July 2105. Malaysia hosts the 128th International Olympic Committee executive board meetings from 28 July to 03 August where countries will be lobbying who will be host of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and for the 2020 Youth Olympic Winter Games. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL