epa09115591 A man wearing a protective face mask sits near Notre-Dame Cathedral on Easter Sunday in Paris, France, 04 April 2021. New enhanced lockdown measures have come into effect nationally over Easter weekend in France to help combat the third wave of Covid19 coronavirus. Schools and daycares have closed, non-essential shops are to close across France, the consumption of alcohol has been restricted in some key areas of cities to limit social gatherings, and a night time curfew between 7pm and 6am are enforced, along with travel restrictions - although the government has allowed a 'tolerance window' over Easter weekend for people to relocate ahead of the three-week strict lockdown. As a result, many Parisians have fled the capital for the countryside, or to resettle with family members to help care for their children as schools remain closed for the foreseeable future. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON