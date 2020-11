epa08849394 Protesters clash as they demonstrate against the controversial global security law undergoing parliamentary approval, in Paris, France, 28 November 2020. The global security legislation in the process of being passed by the French Parliament aims to ban the sharing of photos in which police officers and gendarmes can be identified in a way which is harmful to their image. France has seen several protests opposing the proposed law in the past week - but a recent incident in which French police were caught on security camera footage beating a black man in his record studio in Paris has further fueled the backlash against the new legislation. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON