epa09035663 A Russian (L) and a German flag wave on top of the Russian Embassy next to German flag in Berlin, Germany, 25 February 2021. The German Federeal Prosecutor's Office on 25 February 2021 charged a man who was hired by a contractor with activity as a foreign agent. The man is alleged to have passed blueprints of the Reichstag building, the seat of the German parliament Bundestag, to an agent of the Russian intelligence directorate GRU. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER