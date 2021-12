epa09081350 A woman receives a vaccine of the Pfizer-BioNTech against the COVID-19 at the vaccination centre at school gym in Prague, Czech Republic, 18 March 2021. On 17 March Czech medical workers administered more than 42, 000 doses of covid19 vaccine, the fifth highest daily number since the start of vaccination, according to data from the Czech Ministry of Health. The Czech Republic's increasing trend in new SARS-CoV-2 infections is still high as Czech government announced from 01 March 2021 tightened measures, to curb the spread of COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK