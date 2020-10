epa08048179 A man uses his mobile phone while walking past the Google logo in Singapore, 06 December 2019. Google has banned political advertising in Singapore, as they are regulated under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), widely known as the 'fake news' law. Opposition politicians have decried the move ahead of an election expected early next year as Singapore's media election coverage is 'totally dominated by the state' and that they would lose the ability to 'inform and educate' voters without Google's advertising platforms. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON