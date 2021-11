epa09567535 An employee scans the vaccination certificate of a customer at the entrance of a retail store in Athens, Greece, 06 November 2021. Greece introduced new coronavirus restrictions to prevent the spread of the covid-19 pandemic. Since Saturday 06 November, unvaccinated workers in the public and private sectors, and at churches, will need to present a negative rapid or PCR test twice a week, at their own cost. The same requirement will apply to unvaccinated people entering public offices, shopping malls, retail outlets, banks, entertainment venues and hairdressers. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS