epa08851105 Healthcare workers transfer a patient to Evangelismos Hospital in central Athens, Greece, 29 November 2020. According to Professor Vana Papaevangelou, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Athens University and a member of the Experts Committee, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece is very persistent and even though the number of new infections is dropping, the epidemiological curve itself is still high. EPA-EFE/PANTELIS SAITAS