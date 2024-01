A pavement is broken due to the earthquake in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1, 2023. A massive magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck Noto district in Ishikawa Prefecture, in central Japan on the same day.,Image: 833526636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. 161646+0900 JAPAN OUT, Model Release: no