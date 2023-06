VIDEO | Imagini din regiunea Herson, afectată de inundații, după ce barajul hidrocentralei Nova Kahovka a fost distrus

De partea cealaltă, Kremlinul neagă că ar fi în spatele catastrofei și acuză un „sabotaj deliberat” din partea Ucrainei.

The Nova Kakhovka dam, a major hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine, was severely damaged by an explosion early Tuesday, unleashing flooding near the front lines.



Ukrainian officials said the torrent of water left thousands of people at risk and complicated evacuation… pic.twitter.com/9Nc1DlzK4I