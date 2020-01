De Dragoș Tănase,

LIVE SPACEWALK: @Astro_Christina & @Astro_Jessica prepare to venture outside @Space_Station to continue replacing batteries on the port truss. It’s the 3rd in a series of 4 spacewalks to upgrade power systems. Watch: https://t.co/CEsJrxByMF

?’s: #AskNASA https://t.co/CEsJrxByMF

— NASA (@NASA) January 15, 2020