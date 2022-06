epa10037649 Pro-abortion activists are demanding abortion rights, during a demonstration at the Florida International University campus, in Miami, Florida, USA 27 June 2022. The US Supreme Court ruled, on 24 June, the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade that guaranteed federal abortion rights. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH